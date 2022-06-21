International Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe on June 21. And so, on this occasion, many stars who have been promoting healthy lifestyle via yoga also wished fans online with inspiring messages. From Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty to Neha Dhupia, the B-town beauties took to social media and encouraged people to practice yoga daily. Have a look. International Day of Yoga 2022: PM Narendra Modi Urges All To Make This Yoga Day a Success and Further Popularise Yoga.

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Neha Dhupia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)