Looks like Malaika Arora has found love again. The Bollywood actress, who regularly finds herself in the spotlight due to her personal life, from her marriage to Arbaz Khan to her long-term relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Looks like the "Munni Badnaam" fame has found a companion again. Malaika (50) first sparked dating rumours with diamond merchant Harsh Mehta (33) after the two were seen together at Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert in October 2025. The duo were once again spotted together on November 26 at the Mumbai airport. In a video shared by a paparazzi page on Instagram, Malaika and Harsh were seen exiting the same terminal one after the other. However, they avoided being photographed together. Harsh kept his face covered with a mask. Despite walking separately, they were seen getting in the same vehicle. Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert 2025: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Vidya Balan Attend Electrifying Show (View Pics and Video).

Malaika Arora Spotted With Her Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta at Mumbai Airport – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

