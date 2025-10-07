Bollywood actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan became a father for the second time! The 58-year-old and his wife, Shhura Kha,n welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Sunday (October 5). However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement about the joyous news. Amid the arrival of their newborn, Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora grabbed attention due to her Instagram story. Hours after Arbaaz and Shhura's news, Malaika shared a promo of her upcoming reality show India's Got Talent on Instagram. The post has drawn attention as it seemingly expresses her emotions about the recent events. In the promo, Navjot Singh Sidhu remarks, "Main tumhe gurantee deta hoon, ki sacche pyaar mein saudebaazi nahi hoti." Malaika responds instantly, saying, "Paaji, mujhe likhna hai." Salman Khan Visits Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan As They Welcome Baby Girl; Mothers Salma Khan and Helen Also Join in Hospital (Watch Videos).

Malaika Arora Shares Cryptic Post After Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan Welcomes First Child With Sshura Khan

Watch the ‘India’s Got Talent’ Promo Shared by Malaika Arora Below

