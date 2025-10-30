Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's mother, Sunanda Shetty, was admitted to a hospital due to health concerns. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle on Thursday (October 30), the Dhadkan actress was spotted outside Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The video showed Shilpa getting out of her vehicle and rushing inside. As of now, the exact reason behind her mother’s hospitalisation has not been confirmed. Her mother’s hospitalisation comes amid the actress and her husband Raj Kundra’s ongoing legal battle with businessman Deepak Kothari, who has accused the couple of cheating him of INR 60 crore. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Cheating Case: Actress, Co-Accused in a INR 60 Crore Fraud Case, Drops Plea in Bombay High Court Seeking Nod to Visit US.

Shilpa Shetty Rushes to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital After Mother Sunanda Shetty Gets Admitted

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)