Amitabh Bachchan took to micro-blogging site X (formerly called Twitter) and expressed his disappointment over his team Majhi Mumbai's loss against Tigers of Kolkata at the ISPL (Indian Street Premier League) 2024 match on March 8. However, his post also emphasised that losing is 'fine', but he wants his cricket team to be a 'plucky' loser. Don't you agree with Big B, Mumbaikars? Amitabh Bachchan Posts a ‘Happy Selfie’ As He Heads Out To Support His Team Majhi Mumbai at ISPL 2024 (View Pic).

Amitabh Bachchan on Majhi Mumbai's Loss

T 4944 - this was the number of the last tweet .. BUT .. we had a miserable loss at the game .. I am not disappointed , I am disgusted .. because there was no FIGHT in our team .. Loose FINe .. but be a PLUCKY loser !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 9, 2024

