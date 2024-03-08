Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently headed towards Dadoji Kondadev Stadium to support his team, Majhi Mumbai, in a match against Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Tigers of Kolkata at ISPL 2024. The actor took a selfie while seated inside his car, smiling in casual sports attire. He shared the photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Off to the game. ISPL Majhi Mumbai, our team takes on Kolkata.” Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Underwent Hand Surgery, Shoots Ad With Akshay Kumar and Suriya.

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)