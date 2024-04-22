Mira Rajput’s latest Instagram video post is a delightful treat for music lovers, showcasing her piano skills with a beautiful rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit song, “Perfect”. In the video shared online, Shahid Kapoor’s wife impressively plays the piano, maintaining a ‘soft and basic’ style that captures the essence of Ed’s song. Mira Rajput Turns Pianist As She Plays Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Years' in a Red Dress (Watch Video).

Mira Rajput Playing “Perfect” Song On Piano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)