Ed Sheeran has often celebrated the Indian entertainment industry, and his recently released “Sapphire” with Arijit Singh is a tribute to the country’s rich music legacy. The song also featured Shah Rukh Khan and is a blend of Western pop with Punjabi beats. He recently recreated SRK’s iconic open-arm pose with the hip hop group Quick Style. The video showcased the boy band along with the British singer, flaunting the signature pose, before doing a little bhangra on the song. The Instagram reel soon went viral with nearly four million views (still counting) since posted.

Ed Sheeran Recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Open-Arm Pose

