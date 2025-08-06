Ed Sheeran (right) and him featuring as No 17 in Ipswich Town squad for 2025-26 season (Photo credit: X @IpswichTown and Instagram @teddysphotos)

Is Ed Sheeran going to change his career and start playing football? The British pop singer was assigned jersey no 17 at Ipswich Town ahead of the 2025-26 season and the post attracted a flurry of reactions. The English club, on August 5, confirmed its squad numbers of its first-team members for the 2025-26 season and fans were surprised to find the singer's name, with jersey no 17 given to him. And the Ipswich Town post mentioning the first-team squad numbers for the 2025-26 season soon went viral in no time, with fans sharing their reactions to the same. However, it is to be noted that Ed Sheeran, besides being a longtime Ipswich Town fan, is also the holder of a minority stake at the club and this isn't the first time that he has been assigned jersey no 17. Ed Sheeran, in 2024, had purchased a 1.4% ownership stake in Ipswich Town. Check some fan reactions below. Elon Musk Buying Real Madrid Viral News Fact Check: Is Tesla Owner Set to Buy Los Blancos and Fire Manager Xabi Alonso? Here's The Truth.

Ed Sheeran Assigned Jersey no 17 in Ipswich Town First-Team for 2025-26 Season

Squad numbers locked in for 25/26. 🔢🔒 pic.twitter.com/LbhYGlCW3j — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) August 5, 2025

'Looking Forward to See Number 17 on the Pitch'

looking forward to seeing number 17 on the pitch https://t.co/4MejScLX0Z — LEONWEi (@iamleonwei) August 6, 2025

A 'Wild' Pick Indeed!

Number 17 definitely a wild one… surprised he’s still playing after breaking his leg when he was 6 years old🤯 https://t.co/epENgkJ7GM — Jackrudd12 (@Jackruddd12) August 5, 2025

'Excited to Watch Number 17 Next Season'

Very excited to watch that number 17 next season https://t.co/Kax6eJldRy — DisasiGoat (@DisasiGoat) August 5, 2025

'A Signing From Nowhere'

Ed Sheeran, a signing from nowhere ✌️ https://t.co/o64fr8filc — Real Punk Rock Kid (@iamkanayikkaran) August 6, 2025

Haha

i heard 17 will like the shape of them https://t.co/vhmiUS76eI — Dan 🇬🇧 (@danthegunner46) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)