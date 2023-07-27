Christopher Nolan's biopic, Oppenheimer, honoring the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the 'father of the atomic bomb,' has garnered global acclaim. In India, the film witnessed a remarkable opening weekend and has been in the limelight due to a steamy scene featuring lead actors Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh. Renowned lyricist and writer, Javed Akhtar, also shared his review, praising the Hollywood movie and calling it 'not just good but great'. A Twitter user mocked him and asked him to explain 'isotope'. Javed Akhtar responded that scientific knowledge wasn't necessary to understand the film as it revolves around a human, who happens to be a scientist and to which he ended up providing the definition of 'molecule' instead of 'isotopes'. Here is the meaning of Isotopes, they are members of a family of an element that all have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. Oppenheimer: How Did Christopher Nolan Recreate the Atomic Bomb Explosion for His Film? Exploring How the Practical Effect was Achieved!

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at pvr Juhu today. It’s not just a good film but a great film… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 26, 2023

It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element but knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being who happens to be a scientist. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 26, 2023

