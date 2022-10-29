Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan went unfiltered on Navya Naveli's podcast wherein she spoke about love and relationship and how physical aspect is 'very very important'. During the same conversation, while giving an advice to younger generation, Jaya mentioned that she doesn't have a problem if Navya choses to have a ‘child without marriage'. Read full quote below. Jaya Bachchan Calls Paps 'Intruders'; Veteran Actress Chases Them Away Outside Bachchan Home on Diwali (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)