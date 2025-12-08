Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha is known for her timeless grace and kind nature. However, the veteran actress has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Several videos of Rekha pushing a fan away who wanted to take a picture with her at the airport have gone viral. On Monday (December 8), Rekha was spotted at the Mumbai airport, exiting the terminal in her usual happy mood. A female fan hoping to click a selfie rushed toward her with her phone. The actress gently pushed her away, denying the picture. Despite the incident, Rekha maintained her smile and waved at the paparazzi as she made her way to her car. Netizens reacting to the video were deeply upset by Rekha's gesture and labelled her “Jaya Bachchan 2.0.” Reacting under a post carrying the incident, a user wrote, "Then what's the difference between Jaya (Bachchan) and Rekha?" Another wrote, "Jaya Bachchan 2.0". ‘She Reeks of Snobbish Elitism’: IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit SLAMS Jaya Bachchan’s Harsh Remarks About Paparazzi, Says Actress Demeaned Their Profession (View Post).

Rekha Pushes Female Fan, Refuses To Take Selfie With Her at Mumbai Aiport – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens React to Rekha’s Viral Video at Mumbai Airport

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)