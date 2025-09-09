Entrepreneur and social activist Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, gave fans a glimpse of her visit to Apple Park just before the big iPhone 17 launch event. The 27-year-old shared pictures on Instagram posing with Apple CEO Tim Cook and a video from a special pre-event gathering with global creators and influencers. Her post, captioned “Day 1 with Apple”, also featured the iconic rainbow stage at the futuristic campus. Reports suggest Apple hosted a private meal for attendees inside its circular headquarters, which includes landscaped gardens, an artificial pond and a cafe. The much-awaited event is set to unveil the iPhone 17 lineup, with major upgrades in artificial intelligence expected to be its biggest highlight. Navya Nanda Shares Glimpse of Her 'Best People' from IIM Ahmedabad.

Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Post With Apple CEO Tim Cook on Instagram – See Post

