Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey has won a legal battle. As the Bombay HC has ruled the decision in favour of the makers and refused to stay release on the film in the copyright infringement suit filed by a writer.

With this, the sports drama can finally release on April 22.Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur’s Sports Film Accused of Plagiarism, Case to Be Heard in Mumbai High Court – Reports.

Bombay High Court Refuses To Stay Release Of Shahid Kapoor Starrer "Jersey" @CourtUnquote,@shahidkapoor https://t.co/ovdpXd20f1 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) April 13, 2022

