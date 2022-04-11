Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's sports drama Jersey has been reportedly postponed again. The flick was scheduled to hit the big screens on April 14, but now makers has took the decision of postponement to avoid clash with Yash's KGF Chapter 2. Reports suggest Jersey will open in cinemas on April 22, 2022, however no confirmation about the same has been unveiled yet. Jersey Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Plays an Ex-Cricketer In This Heartwarming Tale Co-Starring Mrunal Thakur And Pankaj Kapur (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#Xclusiv... BREAKING NEWS... #Jersey POSTPONED by one week... Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022... The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night. pic.twitter.com/7ZY5JU4zQV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)