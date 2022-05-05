On April 29, the Telangana HC had ordered status quo on a plea by Nandi Chinni Kumar, a filmmaker from Hyderabad. It was concerning the release of Amitabh Bachchan's film Jhund's release on the OTT platform. However, the Supreme Court has stayed Telangana HC's verdict and cleared the release of the Nagraj Manjule's directorial on Zee5. Jhund: Amitabh Bachchan’s Riveting Sports Drama is Arriving on ZEE5 on May 6.

Verdict On Jhund's OTT Release

The high court on April 29, ordered status quo concerning the release of the movie on OTT platforms in its interim order passed on the plea of Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar The HC order has been STAYED today#Jhund #SupremeCourt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 5, 2022

SC: The HC has overlooked the principles with regard to grant of interim relief. In any case, claim if any of the Respondent is a money claim. The Impugned Order shall remain stayed. #JHUND #SupremeCourt — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 5, 2022

