Nagraj Manjule's Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan is finally arriving on ZEE5 on May 6. The film was cold at the box office but with 9 IMDb ratings, it stands as one of the acclaimed films. Based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime. Jhund Producer Savita Raj Hiremath Questions Criteria of Films Getting Tax Free, Says ‘Our Film Is Important Too’.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

1 man, 1 sport ⚽️ & 1 vision that changed many lives! witness this heartfelt biopic featuring superstar @SrBachchan catch the world digital premiere of #Jhund only on ZEE5, on 6th May! #JhundOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/owFyPRx9P8 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 21, 2022

