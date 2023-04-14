Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui- Neha Sharma's Jugaadu duo in Jogira Sara Ra Ra will make you laugh out loud. Recently, the teaser of the film was released and what we can figure Love is all about Jugaad. The teaser opens with a confident Nawazuddin introducing himself as Jogi Prapat and saying, “Jogi ka jugaad kabhi fail nahi hota (Jogi never fails in his plans).” Soon after this scene Neha Sharma is seen as a bride, sitting on a horse with her baaraat, but moments later Nawazuddin is seen escaping with a woman on his shoulder. As it goes with a tagline ‘is kahani mein pyaar nahi jugaad hai (there is no love but jugaad in his story)’. Touted as a romantic-comedy with a twist, the movie stars Neha Sharma opposite Siddiqui. Neha Sharma Enjoys the Sunset in Goa While Wearing a Hot Orange Bikini (View Pics).

Watch The Trailer Here:

