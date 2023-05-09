Jogira Sara Ra Ra was scheduled to be released in theatres on May 12. The rom-com starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma has been postponed owing to numerous releases this Friday. Kushan Nandy’s film will now arrive in theatres on May 26. Jogira Sara Ra Ra: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He Would Rather ‘Shoot’ Himself Than Be a Superstar and Stop Evolving!

Jogira Sara Ra Ra New Release Date

NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI - NEHA SHARMA: ‘JOGIRA SARA RA RA’ TO RELEASE ON 26 MAY... In view of the number of films releasing this Friday, #JogiraSaraRaRa - starring #NawazuddinSiddiqui and #NehaSharma - will now release in *cinemas* on 26 May 2023. Directed by Kushan Nandy… Produced… pic.twitter.com/VcURvDarSa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2023

