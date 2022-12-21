Neha Sharma looked stunning in an orange bikini that she wore to the beach while on vacation in Goa. The actress shared photos on Instagram of the gorgeous view and a pretty yellow Frangipani. She also shared pictures of herself in the bikini which she paired with a black and beige jacket. Shining With The Sharmas: Sisters Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma to Give Fans a Sneak Peek into Their Lives With Upcoming OTT Show.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)