Kangana Ranaut has reportedly asked the Bombay High Court to halt the trial linked to Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint against her. The complaint stems from remarks made by Ranaut in a Republic TV interview, leading Akhtar to file the complaint. Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande are set to consider the petition on January 9. Ranaut's comments were connected to a 2016 meeting between her and Akhtar. 12th Fail: Kangana Ranaut, Who Once Called Vikrant Massey 'Cockroach', Now Has THIS to Say After Watching Him in Vidhu Vinod Chopra Directorial!

Kangana Ranaut Seeks Stay From Bombay High Court

Kangana Ranaut moves Bombay High Court seeking stay on defamation case by Javed Akhtar report by @Neha_Jozie https://t.co/cH7YDial8L — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 6, 2024

