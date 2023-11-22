At the 51st International Emmys, Ektaa Kapoor was honored with the International Emmy Directorate Award, marking her as the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive this prestigious recognition. Following her win, she shared a video of her acceptance speech. Karan Johar reacted to it by re-sharing her speech on his Instagram story, praising her with the comment, 'Solid speech'. International Emmy Awards 2023: Ekta Kapoor Honoured With Prestigious Directorate Award at the Ceremony!.

Check Out Karan Johar's IG Post:

Karan Johar Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Ekta Kapoor's Speech Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)