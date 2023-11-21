Apart from Vir Das, producer Ekta Kapoor also took home the prestigious Emmy award. She won the Directorate Award for her ‘trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape’. The award to Ekta was presented by the renowned author, Deepak Chopra. The 51st International Emmy Awards were held in New York. Congratulations to all the winners! International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das Wins Best Comedy Award for Vir Das - Landing; Shefali Shah Misses Best Actress to Karla Souza.

Ekta Kapoor Wins Emmy Award:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)