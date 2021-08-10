While Kareena Kapoor's father, Randhir Kapoor said that the couple has named their second child Jeh, Kareena Kapoor’s recently published book, Pregnancy Bible reveals that his name is not Jeh, but Jehangir instead. The couple has not yet officially announced the name of their child but in her recently published book Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be, she has addressed her second son as Jehangir in the caption of one of the images of her book.

Confirming the news, a source reveals, “Yes, they have named their son Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have refrained from revealing the name as they do not want any kind of controversies surrounding it. When Taimur Ali Khan was born, Saif was keen on naming him Faiz after the famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz but Kareena decided to go with Taimur. This time too, Saif was keen on naming the child Faiz, but later on, the couple thought of naming their second child Jehangir Ali Khan."

Check Out An Adorable Picture Of Kareena's Baby:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)