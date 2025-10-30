The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted pictures of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan with the India women's national cricket team players. Kareena Kapoor met, interacted, and posed with the Women in Blue squad ahead of their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final match against the Australia women's national cricket team at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan is the national brand ambassador of UNICEF India, and she made a visit to meet the women's team wearing a UNICEF t-shirt. As per the official post by ICC, Kareena "spreads the word on UNICEF’s #promisetochildren campaign". The actress was also seen sharing light moments and shaking hands with star players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. Who is Phoebe Litchfield? Know All About 22-Year-Old Australian Women's Cricket Team Opener Who Smashed Century in IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final.

