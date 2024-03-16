Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Photos of Saif Ali Khan and Son Taimur As She Celebrates Team Tigers of Kolkata’s Win in ISPL

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos of Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur to celebrate team Tigers of Kolkata's win in the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL).

Socially Mamta Naik| Mar 16, 2024 11:24 AM IST

In the inaugural ISPL T10, Tigers of Kolkata defeated the Majhi Mumbai by 10 wickets. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the proud owner of team Tigers of Kolkata, along with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared photos of her husband and son Taimur from the final night to celebrate the win. The actress wrote in the caption, 'Our team @tiggersofkolkata have roared their way to victory... What an outstanding performance. Seizing the first-ever Indian Street Premiere League championship @ispl_t10 Hats off to our entire team'. Entertainment News | ISPL: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up on His Love for Cricket and 'City of Joy' Kolkata.

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Team Tigers of Kolkata's Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Mamta Naik| Mar 16, 2024 11:24 AM IST

In the inaugural ISPL T10, Tigers of Kolkata defeated the Majhi Mumbai by 10 wickets. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the proud owner of team Tigers of Kolkata, along with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared photos of her husband and son Taimur from the final night to celebrate the win. The actress wrote in the caption, 'Our team @tiggersofkolkata have roared their way to victory... What an outstanding performance. Seizing the first-ever Indian Street Premiere League championship @ispl_t10 Hats off to our entire team'. Entertainment News | ISPL: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up on His Love for Cricket and 'City of Joy' Kolkata.

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Team Tigers of Kolkata's Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Indian Street Premiere League ISPL Kareena Kapoor Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan son Majhi Mumbai vs Tigers of Kolkata Saif Ali Khan Taimur Taimur Ali Khan Tigers of Kolkata Tigers of Kolkata ISPL Win
You might also like
‘Fake News’! Amitabh Bachchan DENIES Undergoing Angioplasty As He Gets Papped at ISPL 2024 Finale (Watch Video)
Bollywood

‘Fake News’! Amitabh Bachchan DENIES Undergoing Angioplasty As He Gets Papped at ISPL 2024 Finale (Watch Video)
Amitabh Bachchan Attends ISPL 2024 Final Match With Abhishek Bachchan Hours After Undergoing Angioplasty (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Attends ISPL 2024 Final Match With Abhishek Bachchan Hours After Undergoing Angioplasty (Watch Video)
‘Fake News’! Amitabh Bachchan DENIES Undergoing Angioplasty As He Gets Papped at ISPL 2024 Finale (Watch Video)
Bollywood

‘Fake News’! Amitabh Bachchan DENIES Undergoing Angioplasty As He Gets Papped at ISPL 2024 Finale (Watch Video)
Amitabh Bachchan Attends ISPL 2024 Final Match With Abhishek Bachchan Hours After Undergoing Angioplasty (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Attends ISPL 2024 Final Match With Abhishek Bachchan Hours After Undergoing Angioplasty (Watch Video)
ISPL Final Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata Online and Live Telecast of Indian Street Premier League 2024 T10 Cricket Match
Cricket

ISPL Final Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Majhi Mumbai vs Tiigers of Kolkata Online and Live Telecast of Indian Street Premier League 2024 T10 Cricket Match
Alia Bhatt Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic and Writes the Sweetest Wishes to the ‘Queen of Everyone’s Heart’
Bollywood

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic and Writes the Sweetest Wishes to the ‘Queen of Everyone’s Heart’
Bollywood

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic and Writes the Sweetest Wishes to the ‘Queen of Everyone’s Heart’
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
50K+ searches
CCL
10K+ searches
PM Modi
10K+ searches
Rashid Khan
10K+ searches
Irish Wish
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Al-Nassr
50K+ searches
CCL
10K+ searches
PM Modi
10K+ searches
Rashid Khan
10K+ searches
Irish Wish
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma