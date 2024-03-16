Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Photos of Saif Ali Khan and Son Taimur As She Celebrates Team Tigers of Kolkata’s Win in ISPL

In the inaugural ISPL T10, Tigers of Kolkata defeated the Majhi Mumbai by 10 wickets. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is the proud owner of team Tigers of Kolkata, along with husband Saif Ali Khan, shared photos of her husband and son Taimur from the final night to celebrate the win. The actress wrote in the caption, 'Our team @tiggersofkolkata have roared their way to victory... What an outstanding performance. Seizing the first-ever Indian Street Premiere League championship @ispl_t10 Hats off to our entire team'. Entertainment News | ISPL: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up on His Love for Cricket and 'City of Joy' Kolkata.

Kareena Kapoor Celebrates Team Tigers of Kolkata's Win

