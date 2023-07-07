Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are serving major couple goals with their latest Instagram post. Well, as today, Kat dropped a few pictures online giving glimpse into their 'coffee mornings' and it's cute. In the lovey-dovey click, the celebrity couple can be seen all cuddled-up. Not just that, the actress also showed what their morning cravings looks like. Aren't they the hottest duo in tinsel town? Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Look Madly in Love As They Pose For a Romantic Pic From Their Sea-Facing Apartment!

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Love:

