Jaipur witnessed a starry moment on August 16 as Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal landed in the city for the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love and War. The project has already created massive buzz, as it reunites the duo after their 2018 hit Sanju. Ranbir caught attention with his moustache and an all-white look, giving him a sharp and striking appearance. Vicky kept his style casual, pairing a cap with sunglasses. Fans gathered at the airport were thrilled to see the two actors together, especially when Ranbir playfully called out to Vicky and they posed for the cameras. While Alia Bhatt, the film’s leading lady, was missing from this schedule, she is expected to join soon. ‘Love and War’: Will SLB Unveil First Look of Upcoming Love Triangle on Ranbir Kapoor’s Birthday on September 28? Here’s What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Arrives in Jaipur – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Ranbir Kapoor Spotted at Airport – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)