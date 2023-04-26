Despite opening to mixed response from critics, Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The actioner which released on Eid 2023 has managed to earn Rs 84.46 crore at the ticket window in five days. However, on it's first Tuesday (April 25), the movie collected the lowest sum of Rs 6.12 crore. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's 2015 Tweet is Now the 'Vande Mataram' Dialogue in His Eid Release; Check It Out Here.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan BO Update:

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the #Eid period… The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline… Eyes ₹ 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr, Tue 6.12 cr.… pic.twitter.com/vpN13vtRCy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2023

