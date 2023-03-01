Teaser of "Billi Billi" song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been unveiled by the makers today (March 1). Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, the track sees the duo flaunting some ah-mazing dance moves on the desi tunes. In the teaser, Salman in black suit and Pooja in red ethnic wear look fabulous. The full song will be out on March 2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song Billi Billi: Second Track From Salman Khan’s Film To Be Out on March 2 (Watch Video).

Watch "Billi Billi" Song:

