Aamir Khan has recovered from COVID-19 and has already resumed work. According to a Mid-Day report, the actor is in Kargil scouting locations to shoot war sequences for Laal Singh Chaddha. This was supposed to be done last July in Ladakh but COVID and India-China issues proved to be a roadblock.

Aamir was set to film war portions in Ladakh in July 2020. However, team #LSC had called off the schedule in light of the India-China military standoff in the Galwan valley. Now, after Aamir zeroes in on the locations, the shoot will be conducted with minimal crew. #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/S8eYKypz2c — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) May 6, 2021

