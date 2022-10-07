Laal Singh Chaddha, remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, had opened to negative response when it had hit the theatres. However, the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, which premiered on Netflix yesterday, has received immense appreciation from the viewers. From the praising the performances to the heart-melting screenplay, Twitterati is going gaga over Laal Singh Chaddha and wondering why and how it turned out to be a flop at theatres. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Laal Singh Chaddha Premieres on Netflix 55 Days After Theatrical Release; Aamir Khan’s Old Interview Talking About 6-Month OTT Window Goes Viral (Watch Video).

