Laal Singh Chaddha, remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, had opened to negative response when it had hit the theatres. However, the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, which premiered on Netflix yesterday, has received immense appreciation from the viewers. From the praising the performances to the heart-melting screenplay, Twitterati is going gaga over Laal Singh Chaddha and wondering why and how it turned out to be a flop at theatres. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Laal Singh Chaddha Premieres on Netflix 55 Days After Theatrical Release; Aamir Khan’s Old Interview Talking About 6-Month OTT Window Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan As Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal's story touches the core of ones heart. What an Arc his character has right till the end, seriously i can only think of #AamirKhan doing it the way he Aced the nuances. He stayed true to Laal even in the songs & didnt stray to make them more commercial.#LaalSinghChaddha ❤ https://t.co/2tuQs0mS5T — Kaushik LAAL Bhowmik (@kaushiksbhowmik) October 5, 2022

An Emotional Tale

A Perfect Remake

#LaalSinghChaddha perfectly remade in Indian style . Some scenes from Forrest Gump were altered and done better in this film. #AamirKhan stole the show single handedly ❤️ 10/10 for me 👏🥺 pic.twitter.com/mdIMjborVr — Better Call Sars (@Saran__R) October 6, 2022

A Film That Deserves Much More Appreciation

#LaalSinghChaddha brings out every emotions that human have. Felt heavy when it ends. It deserves much more appreciation than it actually got. The kid who acted as a young chadha was perfectly fit to play that role.#AamirKhan #KareenaKapoor #NagaChaitanya #AmirKhan pic.twitter.com/F2dpHT5NBl — Sathish Pandiyan (@sathishpandi25) October 6, 2022

Aamir Khan Aced It

A Masterpiece

Why & how did #LaalSinghChaddha not work in theatres. It's a masterpiece. Kudos to the whole team. No wonder the Indian public only likes chapri films. Injustice was done with the movie. #aamirkhan #KareenaKapoorKhan — The Constipated Indian (@constipated_ind) October 6, 2022

Everything Top Notch

MASTERPIECE 💯 Most under rated film of this generation. Story, Screen Play, Direction, Acting, Songs, Music everything top notch. Once in a generation movie heart touching 💓 #LaalSinghChaddha #Netflix pic.twitter.com/ox3GCrHJz6 — Owais Ahmed G M (@gmowais425) October 6, 2022

