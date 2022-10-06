Laal Singh Chaddha had hit the theatres on August 11 and after 55 days the Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer is now available on Netflix. Earlier today Netflix shared that Laal Singh Chaddha is ‘Now Streaming’ on the OTT platform. Since then an old interview of Aamir Khan talking about 6-month gap between films’ theatrical and OTT release has gone viral. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Reveals Why He’s Not in a Hurry To Release His Upcoming Film on OTT.

Aamir Khan On Films Streaming On OTT Platforms

If someone as credible as #AamirKhan says something and does something totally opposite, it sets a bad precedent.#LaalSinghChaddha, which was going to premiere after 6 months on OTT but has released in less than 8 weeks.pic.twitter.com/w5T8gzJjK0 — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) October 6, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha On Netflix

Keep your p̶o̶p̶c̶o̶r̶n̶ golgappas ready because Laal Singh Chaddha is NOW STREAMING!😍🪶 pic.twitter.com/KTcDwiJAfA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 5, 2022

