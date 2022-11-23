Late legend Dilip Kumar's sister, Farida has been hospitalised and his wife Saira Banu is taking care of her along with her nephews. Farida has reportedly been unwell for quite some time, and Saira Banu has been visiting the hospital the whole time. Dilip Kumar himself was hospitalised in June 2021 after being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.

