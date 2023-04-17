The evergreen diva Madhuri Dixit took the audiences down the memory lane at a recent awards show as she grooved to her popular song 'Ek Do Teen Char' from 1988 film Tezaab. After receiving the ‘Timeless Icon’ trophy, MD danced to her number in a gown. She was later joined by veteran star Anil Kapoor. Panchak: Madhuri Dixit Is Happy over Positive Response to Her Film at The Pune International Film Festival.

Madhuri Dixit Dances to "Ek Do Teen Char":

OH MADHURI DIXIT THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/s2oSzsrayx — rai (@itunhoe) April 16, 2023

