Madhuri Dixit's iconic saree from 'Didi Tera Deewana' in Hum Aapke Hain Koun is etched in everyone's memory. If the bejeweled saree was flashy, the black-less designer choli was fetching. So when we saw her wear a similar black choli and pose for an Instagram post, we couldn't help but talk about the similarities. Quite obviously, she is looking fascinating in both.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Check out the song here...

