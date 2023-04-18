Mahie Gill has shared that she has tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Ravi Kesar in a hush-hush ceremony, reports HT. The two had shared screen space in the series Fixerr. Mahie and Ravi have been dating each other for more than a decade. Dev D Star Mahie Gill Reveals She Has a Three-Year-Old Daughter, Says 'There Should Be No Problem With Having Children Without Marriage'.

Mahie Gill Wedding

