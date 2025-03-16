Lucknow Super Giants has started their preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season under head coach Justin Langer and in the presence of their new captain Rishabh Pant. Ahead of that, they announced the arrival of their star cricketer from West Indies, Nicholas Pooran's arrival. Pooran's arrival announcement had a 'Dabangg' twist to it as he dressed up like Salman Khan's famous character Robin Hood Pandey and changed it a little to Robin Hood 'Pooran'. Fans loved it and the video went viral on social media. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Lucknow Super Giants Announce the Arrival the Nicholas Pooran

Aa gaye Lucknow ke Robin Hood. Robin Hood Pooran 😎 pic.twitter.com/EhrtxddLXQ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 16, 2025

