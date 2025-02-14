Bhojpuri Dabanggs, who sit second on Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2025 points table will meet bottom-placed Telugu Warriors on February 14. The Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2025 Match will be played in Hyderabad, and start at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CCL 2025 in India. So, fans can watch the Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 3 channels. The live streaming viewing options Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. ISPL 2025: Rules, Format, Teams, Live Streaming, Telecast and Other Details You Need to Know About Indian Street Premier League Season 2.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2025 Live

4 Days to Go! 🔥 4X the Entertainment, 4X the Action! 🏏💥 Get ready for the ultimate cricket and entertainment spectacle A23 Rummy CCL 2025! 🎉 🎟️ Grab Your Tickets Now: https://t.co/xvVGHVHEcj 📺 Watch Live on Sony Sports Ten 3 and Disney+ Hotstar.#A23Rummy #CCL2025… pic.twitter.com/epNMe7FRtL — CCL (@ccl) February 4, 2025

