Salman Khan captivated fans at the Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai yesterday (December 7). While several videos of the Bollywood superstar performing at the programme have gone viral online, one of the highlights of the evening was his energetic performance with Disha Patani to the track "Slow Motion" from their 2019 film Bharat. A video capturing the Bollywood stars performing the catchy hook step from the song has gone viral online. Apart from the track, Salman also entertained fans with a solo performance of his iconic song "Oh Oh Jaane Jaana" at the concert. Video of Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia's Electrifying Performance to 'Munni Badnaam' From Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour 2024 in Dubai Goes Viral – WATCH.

Salman Khan-Disha Patani Dance To ‘Slow Motion’ Track at Da-Bangg Reloaded Tour in Dubai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)