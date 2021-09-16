Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan joined hands with Hyderabad FC. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday (September 16), and shared the official announcement. While sharing the untold story of his film Maidaan, he wrote, "#Maidaan is a story that every Indian must know! We hope the movie paves way for the next sporting superstars in the country. This partnership with @HydFCOfficial will strengthen our purpose to make Maidaan a movement that inspires the next generation. #HFCxMaidaan #HyderabadFC."

Check Out Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Below:

