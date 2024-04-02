On the occasion of Ajay Devgn’s birthday today, the makers of Maidaan have released the film’s final trailer and it is mighty impressive. Ajay, who plays the role of late Indian football team coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, displays ‘never give up’ attitude in this two-minute long clip. In the trailer, we see his character putting in a lot of effort to make India’s football team famous worldwide. He’s shown building a team, which includes young men from slums and training them to succeed internationally. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the trailer also offers glimpses of Priyamani and Gajraj Rao who play pivotal roles. Maidaan Song 'Team India Hai Hum': Ajay Devgn and Music Maestro AR Rahman Team Up for Motivational Sports Anthem of the Year (Watch Video).

Watch The Final Trailer Of Maidaan Below:

