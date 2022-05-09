The official trailer of Adivi Sesh-starrer Major is out! Based on the real life of story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, an army officer who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the video will give you goosebumps. Adivi portrays the brave man in uniform. The movie also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma in key roles. The film released in theatres on June 3. Major: Trailer Of Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar’s Film To Be Out On May 9! Check Out The Announcement Video.

