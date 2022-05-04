The makers have dropped a glimpse of Major in the announcement video and also shared a few BTS scenes ahead of its trailer launch. The trailer of Major, starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar will be released on May 9. The film based on the life of real-life Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages. Major New Release Date: Adivi Sesh’s Film Produced by Mahesh Babu To Hit the Big Screens on June 3!

Watch The Trailer Announcement Video Of Major Below:

