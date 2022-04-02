Malaika Arora has sustained minor injuries after she met with a car accident on Saturday (April 2). Reportedly, the Bollywood actress was rushed to the hospital for treatment post the incident. Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora confirmed the news to TOI and said that she's recovering. Get well soon Malla. Arjun Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day Post for Ladylove Malaika Arora Screams Pure Love (View Pic).

Check It Out:

#MalaikaArora meets with an accident after attending an event in Pune. Currently the actress in admitted to a hospital and is doing fine. We wish for her speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/1i1zVtwbSa — ETimes (@etimes) April 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)