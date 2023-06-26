Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 38th birthday on June 26. Last night, the actor's girlfriend, Malaika Arora and her sister, Anshula Kapoor were spotted arriving in style at his residence for birthday bash. While Malla choose a body-hugging maxi dress, Anshula was seen opting for a yellow outfit. Birthday boy AK was seen giving thumbs up to paps dressed in casual wear. Have a look. Arjun Kapoor Shares New Pics With Girlfriend Malaika Arora From Their Berlin Vacay!

Malla and Anshula at AK's Residence:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)