Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are couple goals! Be it public appearances or vacation diaries, the duo are way too adorable. Now, Arjun took to Instagram and shared a series of clicks from Berlin that sees him and his ladylove having a great time in each other's company. Check out their stunning pics from the vacay below. Arjun Kapoor Shares Gorgeous Selfie with Girlfriend Malaika Arora, Writes ‘Lift Kara De’ (View Pics).

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)