Manoj Bajpayee's father breathed his today. The actor's father passed away at the age of 83. Manoj Bajpayee has flown down from Kerela to Delhi for his last rites.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Sad News! Actor @BajpayeeManoj’smanok father passed away at the age of 83. The actor has rushed to Delhi from Kerala for the last rites. May his father’s soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/7TKvWjbBzV — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) October 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)