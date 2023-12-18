Masaba Gupta recently launched her luxury bridal campaign, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan as its face. The renowned fashion designer has now released a BTS video, providing a sneak peek into her collaboration with Kareena and describing the Bollywood actress as the ‘quintessential bride’. Masaba revealed the reasons behind choosing Bebo for the campaign, labeling her as ‘sassy, cool, sexy, powerful’. She further emphasised that “Bebo has and always will have the ‘namak’”. Watch the BTS video below: Masaba Gupta Opens Up About ‘Raanjhan Aaya’ Song for Her Luxury Bridal Campaign Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

BTS Video Of The Masaba Bride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)