Ajay Devgn had shared a poster last evening that featured a silhouette of an aircraft with figure 34 in its backdrop. Without mentioning the film’s name, the actor promised that an update would be shared on November 29. Well, it is here! Many guessed that it’s related to the film Mayday. Ajay has revealed that the title of Mayday has been changed to Runway 34. Sharing a poster that features him as a pilot in the movie, Ajay has also revealed that the film will be released in theatres on April 29, 2022. This Eid special release also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar.

Mayday Title Changed To Runway 34

